Little boy dancing video is now viral with around 3 million views; Watch

A little boy’s dancing video is now becoming viral on the internet. Till now, around 3 million people have watched the video on Twitter alone. Hope, you too enjoy it.

American former professional basketball player and social media influencer Rex Chapman shared the video on June 9, 2021.

“This little man dancing with the big folks is the Twitter content I’m here for,” he wrote why sharing the video.

In the one-minute viral video, a little boy, dressed in a yellow tee and shorts, is seen dancing with a group on a street.

While several people heard cheering for the dancers in the background, everyone’s focus is on the boy who was such a pro that he was able to match up to the steps of others and danced as if he was trained.

Watch the video here: