LIC Saral Pension Scheme: Take this plan to get Rs 50,000 annually from the age of 40

Even in government jobs, the pension scheme is only for old age. The pension scheme that has been launched for the common people even in the central government schemes, the benefit of this is also available from the age of 60 years. At the same time, you can also take the benefit of pension from the age of 40. For this, you have to join LIC’s Saral Pension Yojana.

The condition of this scheme is that instead of monthly, lump sum amount has to be given. The person taking this pension policy will get lifelong. Along with this, if the person taking this plan wants a loan, then without this, the facility of loan will also be available after 6 months from the start of the policy.

The Saral Pension Scheme has all the features that were not there in the earlier plan. That is, you can take pension every month, quarterly, half-yearly or annually by depositing a lump sum amount at any time at the age of 40 to 80 years. This pension will be available for life. The first is a life annuity with 100% return of the purchase price for a single life.

That is, this pension scheme will be linked to any one person. As long as the pensioner is alive, he will continue to get pension. After that, the nominee will get the base premium. The second pension scheme is being given for joint life. In this, the spouse who survives for the longest time gets pension. When both are no more, the nominee will get the base price. In this plan, the policyholder will get the loan at any time after 6 months from the date of commencement of the policy.

If you are 40 years old and you have deposited a single premium of Rs 10 lakh, then you will start getting Rs 50250 annually i.e. monthly Rs 4187 which will be available for life. Apart from this, if you want your deposited amount back in between because you need the money, then in such a situation you get back the deposited amount by deducting 5 percent. If you want to take this plan, then go to LIC’s website or office and take complete details of it. These pension schemes can be taken both online and offline.

