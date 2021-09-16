LIC policyholders must know this, check details

You must have linked your PAN card with your Aadhaar. But if you are a customer of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and you have taken any policy, then let us tell you that you should also link your LIC policy with PAN.
Recently, LIC took to its Twitter handle and wrote regarding this. ‘Link your PAN to your LIC policies now!,” it wrote. Along with this, he has also shared a direct link of registration https://licindia.in/Home/Online-PAN-Registration.
If you are also a policyholder of LIC, then you can link it online by visiting the official website of Life Insurance Corporation.
Here’s how to link PAN card with LIC policy:
- To link PAN with LIC policy, you have to keep both the policy and PAN number together. It is also important that the mobile number associated with your policy should be active as LIC will send you an OTP in this process.
• First of all you have to go to https://licindia.in/.
• On the homepage of the official website of LIC, you have to go to ‘Online Service’.
• In the online service section, you have to click on ‘Online PAN Registration’.
• On clicking, you will reach a new page.
• Here you have to click on ‘Proceed’.
• You have to fill the date of birth, gender, email id, PAN, full name, mobile number, policy number here.
• Enter the captcha by ticking the declaration box.
• Then you have to click on ‘Get OTP’.
• This OTP will be received on your registered mobile number.
• You have to enter your OTP on the Verify User Details page.
• If your verification is successful, you will get its acknowledgment.