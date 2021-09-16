LIC policyholders must know this, check details

You must have linked your PAN card with your Aadhaar. But if you are a customer of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and you have taken any policy, then let us tell you that you should also link your LIC policy with PAN.

Recently, LIC took to its Twitter handle and wrote regarding this. ‘Link your PAN to your LIC policies now!,” it wrote. Along with this, he has also shared a direct link of registration https://licindia.in/Home/Online-PAN-Registration.

Link your PAN to your LIC policies now!

Log on to https://t.co/fA1vgvFfeK pic.twitter.com/4DUp0xSRdc — LIC India Forever (@LICIndiaForever) September 7, 2021

If you are also a policyholder of LIC, then you can link it online by visiting the official website of Life Insurance Corporation.

Here’s how to link PAN card with LIC policy: