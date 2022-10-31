Last lunar eclipse of year 2022 to occur on Kartika Purnima, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The second cum last lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur on November 8, on the Kartika Purnima day. This lunar eclipse will commence at 2.38 pm in the afternoon to continue till 6.18 pm in the evening.

The pakatyaga (fasting) for this lunar eclipse will begin at 8.29 am in the morning. The Devaniti Nisedh or no-ritual time in temples will also being at the same time. The mokshya time of the eclipse will be 6.18 pm.

This lunar eclipse will be visible in India and in some other foreign countries. As per astrology, the eclipse will take place during the time of Bharani Nakshyatra and Mesha rashi.

The lunar eclipse on Novemeber 8 will take place in between 5 to 6 pm as per Hindu calendar. It will be visible in Delhi, Kolkata, Ranchi, and Patna, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati and a few other cities. As per astrology it will be a total lunar eclipse.

What not to do during lunar eclipse:

As per astrologers, during lunar eclipse we should not consume food. During eclipse worship is prohibited. During this time the doors of temples are closed. Hence, people should also close doors of their worship room in the house during eclipse.

During eclipse we should not fall asleep. Also, pregnant women should not come out of their house during eclipse. Rather, chanting of names of one’s Ista Deva or Devi during eclipse is good.