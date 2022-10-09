Kumar Purnima 2022: Date, rituals, and significance

The full-moon day in the month of October-November is celebrated as Kumar Purnima. It is celebrated as the birthday of Laxmi, the Goddess of wealth. The day is also known as Sharad Purnima, Kojagiri, or Kojagori Purnima in various parts of the country, is when young girls in Odisha perform traditional rituals with the belief of getting ideal life partners.

Kumar Purnima is observed on the first full moon day during the month of Ashvin.

Kumar Purnima 2022 is being celebrated on 9th October in Odisha.

Significance of Kumar Purnima 2022

Lord Kumar Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati, was very good-looking and the most eligible bachelor in the kingdom of gods. Therefore, maidens celebrate this festival and perform rituals, aspiring for a husband, as handsome as him. The full moon is the centre of attraction in this festival. Girls raise the ‘Chanda chakata’ and pray to the moon. The moon is also synonymous to a handsome husband that the girls are seeking for themselves. Old grannies are of the opinion that a girl has to see the ‘Udila Janha’ (the fresh moon that has just risen on the horizon) for a young and attractive husband; if one takes too long to see the just-risen moon, then an old and senile bridegroom is in their destiny.

Kumar Purnima also marks the beginning of the auspicious month of “Kartika” in Odia households.

In Bengal, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima for prosperity and abundance. It also marks the harvest festival, signifying the end of the rainy season.

People, especially women observe the day-long Sharad Purnima fast (vrat) and prayers to Goddess Laxmi and Lord Vishnu. The puja samagri must include incense, lamp, kheer as an offering. Many people also feed brahmans and provide offerings to pandits.

In several parts of eastern India such as Bengal, Assam, Odisha, eastern Bihar, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Sharad Purnima. Maa Lokkhi as Lakshmi or the goddess of wealth is called in Bengali is described as chapala or fickle-minded and so devotees worship Lakshmi to win her affection and blessings.