Know why you should get some morning sunlight everyday

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A bit of sunlight in the morning can also be another simple step towards a healthy lifetsyle. Light helps your body’s internal body clock and affects when you feel sleepy and alert.

The sunlight in the morning can set your body’s internal body clock that can remind you to be alert and awake.

The right amount of time outside in the daylight can help your body’s internal body clock help you to get a good, longer sleep.

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Being outside in the sunshine during the morning, even for a few minutes or going for a walk, is a simple way to get some sunlight.

For everyday routines when inside: If you’re mostly inside during the working day, set aside some time outside – sit outside for lunch or take a short break outside.

Never look directly at the sun and be sun smart. Too much sun can damage your skin and eyes.

Also read: Know The Hidden Health Risks Of Sitting For Long Hours