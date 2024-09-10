Know what is ESI Scheme and how to log-in to ESIC’s IP Portal easily

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is a social security organizations working for the welfare of the workforce in the country. The employees and their employers work in accordance with the ESI Act through which the employees and their family members get several healthcare services, medical facilities and cash benefits.

An individual who is working in an organized sector and gets a salary of not more than Rs 21,000 per month is an employee insured under the ESI Scheme. Each and every employee gets an IP number and has an account in which he/she can access his/her details regarding Insured Person details, entitlement to benefits, the status of the claim, e-health records, and the Beneficiary feedback form as well.

Follow these easy steps to log-in to ESIC’s IP Portal: