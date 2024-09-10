Know what is ESI Scheme and how to log-in to ESIC’s IP Portal easily
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is a social security organizations working for the welfare of the workforce in the country. The employees and their employers work in accordance with the ESI Act through which the employees and their family members get several healthcare services, medical facilities and cash benefits.
An individual who is working in an organized sector and gets a salary of not more than Rs 21,000 per month is an employee insured under the ESI Scheme. Each and every employee gets an IP number and has an account in which he/she can access his/her details regarding Insured Person details, entitlement to benefits, the status of the claim, e-health records, and the Beneficiary feedback form as well.
Follow these easy steps to log-in to ESIC’s IP Portal:
- Open the official website of the ESIC (https://www.esic.gov.in/).
- Now click on the Services section on the left-hand side and go to Employees section.
- Then click on the IP portal, and then press OK.
- As you click on OK, you will get the user sign-up option.
- Now, fill up the details (like your insurance number, phone number, date of birth, Captcha, and click on Sign-up to get an OTP on your registered number. Mention the OTP to verify.
- Enter a new password and confirm the password.
- Now, click on CLICK HERE TO LOG-IN.
- As you click on the log-in option, the IP Portal will open on your screen.
- Now, select the Insured Person option and fill up the details and then click on Log-In.
- Now, you find your ESIC account. You can also easily access Insured Person details, entitlement to benefits, the status of the claim, e-health records in the Insured Person section.