Know what is Blue Aadhaar Card? Rules for applying Child Aadhaar card changed

Aadhaar Card has become an essential document for every Indian citizen today. It is very important not only for the elderly and the youth but also for the children. From the admission of children, Aadhaar card is required for many important works. If you have children below 5 years of age in your house, then you must get their 12-digit Aadhaar card made because it may be needed at any time.

The Aadhaar Card of the children is called Blue Addhar Card as it is of Blue coloured. It is also called Baal Aadhaar Card. It is exactly like the Adult Aadhaar Card and to enroll children in it, parents have to go to their nearest Aadhaar Center.

The parents of the children can now apply for the child Aadhar card by submitting the birth certificate or the slip issued by that hospital.

UIDAI has decided to remove the requirement of biometrics

Let us tell you, Bal Aadhar is issued for children below the age of five years. However, according to the rules, children below the age of five years will no longer be required to give fingerprints of the retina of the eyes and fingers of the hands. UIDAI has decided to do away with the requirement of biometrics for children below five years of age. Now it will be needed only when the child turns five years old. At the same time, after this, the child’s card will be like the normal Aadhar card.

These things will be required for the application

You will need Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, NREGA Job Card, Ration Card during the application.

How to apply for child base

First of all, go to the UIDAI website

Here you have to select the option of Aadhar card registration and fill the information related to the child

Enter the address, locality, state and submit the application

Click on the Appointment option to schedule the registration

Make a child Aadhar card on the date issued

