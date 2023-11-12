Know the uses of banana peels before you throw them away

Banana peels are not just for the trash! Apart from being a slipper hazard, these peels have some surprising and useful applications that you might have thought about. Today, we bring to you, some surprising uses of banana peels. Read to know:

Shiny Shoes

Believe it or not, banana peels can be a natural shoe polish. Rubbing the inside of a banana peel on your shoes and then buffing with a cloth can make them shine. Plus, it is an eco-friendly alternative to chemical laden shoe polish.

Silverware polish

If your silverware is losing its luster, banana peels can come to your rescue. Rub the inside of a banana peel on your silver items, like forks and spoons, and then wipe them clean. The natural oils in the peel can help restore the shine.

Fertilizer Boost

Banana peels are rich in nutrients like potassium, which is excellent for plants. Chop up banana peels and bury them in the soil around your plants. As they break down, they release nutrients that can help your plants grow healthier.

Skin Soother

Another of the uses of banana peels is that they can be soothing for skin irritations. If you have a bug bite or a rash, rubbing the inside of a banana peel on the affected area can provide relief. The anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties may help calm the skin down.

Teeth Whitener

The insides of a banana peel can be used to whiten teeth naturally. Rubbing the peel on your teeth for a couple of minutes and then brushing as usual can help remove surface stains. It is to be noted that it is not a substitute for regular toothpaste, but it can be a good addition to your oral care routine.

Leather Polish

Similar to shining shoes, banana peels can also be used to polish leather items like bags or jackets. Rubbing the inside of a banana peel on leather and then rubbing with a soft cloth can bring back the shine.

So, before you toss those into the trash, consider these surprising uses of banana peels that can make your life a bit more eco-friendly and resourceful.