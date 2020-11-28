Know The Latest UIDAI Alert Or Else You May Be Duped Of Money

The Aadhaar card is an important document for every Indian citizen. It is not only a document, but an identity card. Aadhaar is a must for availing any financial transactions and government schemes. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is the authority to provide services related to Aadhaar.

No matter how strict the rules, fraudsters take the path of fraud. Therefore UIDAI has issued a warning for the benefit of citizens. This warning is about a type of fraud, so it is important for you.

The UIDAI tweeted that Aadhaar operators are appointed by the registrars, not by UIDAI. Therefore, do not fall into their trap. To become an Aadhaar Center Operator one has to contact the Registrar of his area. Some people take money from citizens and promise that they will make you an Aadhaar center operator. Do not get into the words of such people. Complaint should be registered by calling the 1947 number.

Operators are appointed by Registrars, not UIDAI. To become an operator contact the registrar of your region. Get registrar’s info here https://t.co/tzFyse2jOP. If someone promises to make you an operator in return for money, call 1947 ®ister your complaint pic.twitter.com/MN8Ks9ag0T — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 25, 2020

24-hour facility available:

It is known that 1947 is an Aadhaar helpline number. It is toll free. Interactive voice response system (IVRS) support is available 24 × 7 on this November. Apart from this, you will also get answers to Aadhar related questions.

You do not need to spend hours in long lines to get a new Aadhaar card.

UIDAI, the organization that issues appointment basis at home, allows you to take online appointments for free. That is, you can take an appointment at the service centers to get an Aadhaar card made at home. Let us know how you can make an appointment.

Here’s how to get an appointment:

To get an online appointment, you must first go to the website of UIDIA https://uidai.gov.in/.

After visiting the website, you have to click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab, after which you will get an option of Book n appointment.

After visiting this, you will get another option of city location, from which you have to select the city.

After selecting the city, click on ‘Processed to book an appointment’.

Now a new page will open in front of you, which will have three options – New Aadhaar, Aadhaar Update and Manage Appointment. You can choose any of these options as per your requirement.

After choosing the appropriate option, you will have to enter the registered mobile number, captcha code and OTP, after which your application will be verified. During this time you also have to choose a time slot for the appointment. After doing all this, submit it.