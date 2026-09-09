Know the hidden health risks of sitting for long hours

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For a large number of people sitting around all day has become part of a way of life. Whether that’s for studying or at your workplace in a desk job.

While using a laptop or watching television all this prolonged sitting significantly decreases the level of movement in our day-to-day lives and has impacts on overall health in the long term.

Prolonged periods of sedentary behavior are associated with cardiovascular issues. Moving the body encourages physical activity and good circulation.

Long periods spent being sedentary can influence the way the body uses blood sugar over time increasing risk of type two diabetes.

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Remaining in the same position for large portions of the day can place unnecessary strain on your back and neck. You may also suffer from muscle aches and stiffness if you have poor posture while seated.

While very little exercise can also lead to people feeling inactive and lacking energy, getting a short period of movement is important to break up extended sessions of sitting for all people.

You don’t need to dramatically change your life around but getting up from your desk and having a short walk, taking several short walk breaks, taking the stairs instead of the lift where possible, or even walking and chatting while you’re on the phone is often all you need to ensure less time sitting.