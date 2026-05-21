Know the health benefits of Walnuts
Walnuts are healthy nuts that provide fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals; it has essential nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants
Walnuts are healthy nuts that provide fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals; it has essential nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants
These are tree nuts, and have many health benefits. They have wrinkly, brain-shaped delights are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. If you add them in any balanced diet it will definitely prove as valuable.
Nutritional value of Walnuts are Protein, Fibre, Healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamins (B6, E, and folate), Minerals (magnesium, phosphorus, copper, and manganese).
Benefits of Walnuts:
- Improves bone health
It has all key minerals which have copper, manganese, and magnesium — all vital for building and maintaining bone. The mega 3 boost more calcium in the body, giving bones extra support.
- Good source for several vitamins and minerals
It is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. Copper keeps blood vessels, nerves, and makes you immune system healthy. It has Vitamin E which acts as a potent antioxidant, shielding cells from oxidative stress.
- Lowers the risk of certain cancers
It has Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant power which helps to protect against certain cancers. Cancers like breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers. However it is not completely proven by the scientists yet.
- Promotes gut health
It has both soluble and insoluble fibres which is required for a healthy digestive system. Fibers prevent constipation and makes bowel movement better. Supports gut balance. A fiber-rich diet may reduce chances of diverticular disease and other gut issues.
- Reduces Inflammation
Chronic inflammation can give serious health issues such as heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Walnuts fights with the natural anti-inflammatory compounds such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and phytochemicals. You should add walnuts in your diet to get rid of this.
- Supports Male Reproductive Health
As it has rich nutrients profile it can benefit male reproductive health. It can improve sperm uality, motility, and overall male reproductive function.
- Supports heart health
Walnuts are often touted as a heart-healthy food, and for good reason. It lowers cholesterol levels, improve blood vessel function, reduce inflammation, a critical factor in heart disease.