Know the health benefits of Walnuts

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Walnuts are healthy nuts that provide fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals; it has essential nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants

These are tree nuts, and have many health benefits. They have wrinkly, brain-shaped delights are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. If you add them in any balanced diet it will definitely prove as valuable.

Nutritional value of Walnuts are Protein, Fibre, Healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamins (B6, E, and folate), Minerals (magnesium, phosphorus, copper, and manganese).

Benefits of Walnuts:

Improves bone health

It has all key minerals which have copper, manganese, and magnesium — all vital for building and maintaining bone. The mega 3 boost more calcium in the body, giving bones extra support.

Good source for several vitamins and minerals

It is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. Copper keeps blood vessels, nerves, and makes you immune system healthy. It has Vitamin E which acts as a potent antioxidant, shielding cells from oxidative stress.

Lowers the risk of certain cancers

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It has Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant power which helps to protect against certain cancers. Cancers like breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers. However it is not completely proven by the scientists yet.

Promotes gut health

It has both soluble and insoluble fibres which is required for a healthy digestive system. Fibers prevent constipation and makes bowel movement better. Supports gut balance. A fiber-rich diet may reduce chances of diverticular disease and other gut issues.

Reduces Inflammation

Chronic inflammation can give serious health issues such as heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Walnuts fights with the natural anti-inflammatory compounds such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and phytochemicals. You should add walnuts in your diet to get rid of this.

Supports Male Reproductive Health

As it has rich nutrients profile it can benefit male reproductive health. It can improve sperm uality, motility, and overall male reproductive function.

Supports heart health

Walnuts are often touted as a heart-healthy food, and for good reason. It lowers cholesterol levels, improve blood vessel function, reduce inflammation, a critical factor in heart disease.