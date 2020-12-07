Know How You Can Withdraw Money From Machine Without ATM Card

The easiest way to withdraw money is Debit Cards. But many times we go to ATM but forget our card. Sometimes it happens that the card has expired and we don’t even know. In such a situation, there may be a shortage of cash even after having money in the account.

In such a situation, today we are going to tell you the way that with the help of which you can withdraw money from ATM without a card. However, only a few bank customers can avail this facility. These include HDFC, Axis Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank.

Customers of HDFC and Axis Bank can withdraw cash by adding benefits. One has to choose the option of ‘Cardless Cash’ in their ATMs. And the beneficiary will be able to withdraw cash by filling the OTP, mobile number, and order ID of 9 digits. For this, you have to pay a fee of 25 rupees to the bank.

After the authentication in ICIC Bank, the beneficiary gets an order ID of 4 digits and 9 digits through SMS. The beneficiary will be able to withdraw money by putting his mobile number, four and six-digit verification code in ICICI Bank ATMs only after the 4 digit code is known to the beneficiary.

It is easiest to withdraw money without an SBI customer. For this, you have to download SBI YONO Cash App (SBI YONO APP). SBI customers can withdraw money from any SBI ATM located across the country with the help of YONO Cash.

To withdraw money, a cash transaction will have to be selected in the app and a reference digit of 6 digits will be entered. You will need to withdraw cash from the ATM within 30 minutes of this process being completed. And you can withdraw cash immediately by completing the process by selecting the option of YONO cash at ATMs also.

(Source: patrika.com)