Know how to link your phone number with LIC policy to get information on your phone

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the government-owned insurance and investment corporation, has introduced a new facility to it’s online feature which helps the premium holders to see every information related to their policy on their mobile phones.

In order to get this facility, the policyholders will have to link their contact details with LIC.

Know how to link mobile number with LIC policy

After the linking is done, all the related to one’s policy will reach to their phones through notifications. Learn more to know how to link your contact details with LIC. It is an easy process, and can be done sitting at home only through a cell phone and registered mobile number.

How to register on LIC website

Firstly, go to the official LIC website, www.licindia.in, and click on the Customer Service option that will appear on the top of the home page. The click on ‘Update your contact details online,’ which will take you to a new page. After that opens, fill all the requested information needed.

After filling the information, right click on the declaration box to submit the application. Then enter the policy number and click on the Validate Policy Details to check the provided number. This ensures the linking of your mobile number with LIC. The app will keep the registered holders notified about their policy from time to time.

Know how to get information through SMS

To get information related the policy through SMS, send a message to 56767877 from your updated mobile number. To know the premium installment, type ASKLIC (followed by the Policy number) and send it to 56767877. And to know about the bonus amount, send the policy number and ‘bonus of ASKLIC’ and send it to 56767877.