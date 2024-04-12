You must know this and do it immediately if working in a recognised organisation

How to file EPFO e-nomination and its benefits: Undoubtedly, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is one of the World’s largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken.

The EPFO members get a huge number of facilities for the benefit of the employees of an eligible organisation. It offers three schemes – Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme – to help its members.

The EPFO gives opportunity to the members to file their e-nomination so that they can transfer the benefits they get under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account holders to their dependents in case of their death.

The EPFO e-nomination filing also has three different benefits:

Online claim settlement upon death of member.

Online payment of PF, Pension and Insurance (upto Rs 7 Lakh) to eligible nominees.

Paperless and speedy claim settlement.



How to file e-nomination

(Only Aadhaar verified UAN holders can file e-nomination)

(Facility is available only from the UAN based login of the member)

Before you start ensure the following:

In your profile section: Availability of all these details is mandatory:

(Since Aadhaar verification is a pre-condition, it means that Name, Date of Birth and Gender of the member against UAN is verified against his/ her Aadhaar)

Once the profile part is updated the link for filing e-nomination will open. Before your start filing it is better to check the following. Keeping the required data will help in filing

You make a check list with data of family members as per the family defined in the Scheme: The list is as follows:

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Important Notes:

If the member wants to nominate a few family persons he should add them.

## In case the member is married and has spouse and children, he should add them even if he does not wish to nominate them under PF. Spouse and children are defined as family for Pension Fund. So their names should be added in the family list.

Please keep the Aadhaar number and photo of the family member ready with you before you start filing.

Only a member who is not married and is not having any of the family member as mentioned above may nominate any other person irrespective of relation for PF.

Only a member not having spouse or children can nominate a person for Pension Contribution.

In case there is no spouse and no children then only the Pension Nomination link will open and member can nominate one person.

Step wise process:

Add family members

For each family member upload photo and enter Aadhaar. Aadhaar data is verified against the name, date of birth and gender of the family entered by member. On successful verification only the family will be added.

Bank account is not mandatory

Once completed a pdf is generated and the pdf has to be e-signed by the member through his Aadhaar linked mobile OTP authentication.

E-nominations that are only filed and pdf not e-signed will not be considered for action in the event to demise of the member. E-Nomination becomes complete only when the pdf is esigned.

A valid -nomination ensures that the family members can login through OTP on their Aadhaar linked mobile for filing online claim post death of the member.

How to change e-Nomination

Member is eligible for changing the nomination at any point of time if he so wishes.

He has to file a fresh nomination and e-sign the same. No editing of the previously e-signed nomination is possible.

E-Sign of the fresh nomination will replace the nomination filed earlier with the fresh one.

A member who has filed nomination as unmarried later gets married the earlier nomination becomes invalid. He has to file a fresh nomination after marriage.

Members should try to update the nomination as and when there is a change in family due to new child birth, or death of a nominated person in family. This will help the family to correctly get their dues.

Process to e-Sign

Click on E-sign link. After that a new page will be open. Select the checkbox.

On the next page, member have two options for Aadhaar Based e-Authentication.

Aadhaar number.

Virtual ID

Enter Aadhaar number / Virtual id and press verify button. After that an OTP will be sent to member’s Aadhaar-linked mobile number. On entering the OTP and then press submit button, nomination details will be saved in the database of EPFO.

Steps to generate 16-digit Virtual ID if the member wants to e-sign against the VID: