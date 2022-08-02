Know how to earn money from Google Pay

The era in which we now live is known as the internet age, and it has changed our lives for the better by making many tasks easier to complete in a pinch while also saving time. Nowadays, everything is done digitally, including money transactions, which are the most essential tasks in our daily lives.

Digital transactions have become much simpler since the introduction of UPI (Unified Payment Interface). Instead of going to the bank to send money to each other, we can transfer money from home to home.

We have a simple way for you to earn money sitting at home using Google Pay on your phone and earn more than Rs 500 per day if you want to earn money with every transaction you make.

How to refer Google Pay App and earn money:

If you haven’t already used Google Pay, you can do so right now by clicking the link below. You can earn money using this app if you install Google Pay. You will receive a cashback of Rs 100 or Rs 200 if a user downloads Google Pay through your referral link.

Here are the steps following which you can get money through Google Pay Download:

• Click here to begin, and launch Google Pay on your smartphone.

• Following that, on the home page, look for the section of Referral and Earn, Referral and Earn Rs 100 or Rs 200, and click on it.

• Then, send the link to the person who wants to install the app.

• After the user to whom you sent the link installs the app, you must send Rs 200 or more from your phone to the new user via Google Pay.

• The Rs 200 you sent will be credited back to your account.

• After doing so, you will immediately receive Rs 100 or Rs 200 cashback in your account.

With Google Pay, you can earn money in a number of ways, one of which is by paying your electricity bill. You can get up to Rs 100 in cashback by doing so.

(Source: a2zgovtresults.in)