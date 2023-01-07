Know how to apply for a minor’s PAN Card

Official documents like Driving License, Voter ID, and Ration card can be applied for, only after a person turns 18. What is not known to many that a child below 18 years of age can own a PAN card. However, there are certain official terms and conditions that one must follow, in order to avail the same.

The process for applying for a minor’s PAN card, is to be done online. Once successfully generated, the PAN card will be directly delivered at the applicant’s address. A minor’s PAN card does not contain the holder’s photograph and signature. It shall happen so after updating, once the minor has attained 18 years of age.

In order to apply for a PAN card, one will have to visit the official NCDL website. Next he/she will have to fill in the form number 49A. Therein, the applicant will be asked to submit a number of documents for verification purposes. The fee for generating a minor’s PAN card is Rs 107. The payment for the same is to be done online as well.

Issued by the Income Tax department, a PAN card is the most important document required for tax filing. A PAN card is used for several important purposes like paying taxes, filing ITR, and claiming TDS.