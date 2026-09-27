Know how often should you really change your toothbrush

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You may think your toothbrush appears okay, but it doesn’t mean you should keep using it until the bristles are starting to wear out.

Dentists usually advise replacing your toothbrush every three to four months or a little earlier if the bristles are frayed.

After a period of time, toothbrush bristles become less effective and may not properly clean the teeth and gums. An old brush can also remove plaque less effectively from hard-to-reach areas.

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Replace it sooner if you are a hard brusher, if the bristles are visibly worn or if you have been sick recently.

Don’t share a toothbrush, doing so can spread bacteria and other organisms.

Simply switching to a new one every couple of months can go a long way toward optimizing your day-to-day dental care habits.