Know how curd can work miracle on your body

Advertisement

One food that’s available in every home is curd, one can make curd in an easy and cost effective way and consume it with any Indian dish. This healthy yet simple dish is prepared by fermentation of curd with different healthy bacteria. This is more than just a compliment to your meal, in fact it’s loaded with a set of health elements for you.

One reason why you should consider adding curd to your diet is the help it provides for digestion. Curd is a rich source of live bacteria, also known as good bacteria or probiotics, which help to keep the balance of the bacteria in your stomach in check. A stomach that is right balanced can assist greatly to overall health.

Calcium and Phosphorus :Calcium and phosphorus in curd are equally beneficial for maintaining healthy and strong bones. Make a regular part of your meal, calcium-rich foods may benefit the development of healthy bones, along with vitamin D and exercise.

Its protein-rich nature is another important aspect. Protein is required for making and repairing our muscles and tissues, and it provides satiety to an individual after consuming food which the content ensures after every meal. It will also become beneficial in various dietary diets.

Advertisement

Curd is packed with other nutrients as well, such as riboflavin, potassium, and vitamin B12 – though the concentration of these nutrients varies depending on your milk of choice and how you made it! Since curds originate with milk, the content of nutrients in whole-milk and reduced-fat dairy yogurts differ from plant-based varieties, not to mention, it vary due to preparation as well!

The fermentation of curd may also make it more digestible than milk for some people because it is able to break down a portion of the lactose (that can be quite irritating for lactose intolerant individuals), so those people with a serious intolerance to lactose will probably still have problems when eating it, and milk-allergic

Add curd in regular meals Curd can readily be incorporated in any of our meal. Plain or mixed with fruit, add in smoothies and milkshakes or make curd based sides like raita and consume with rice and vegetables. Unsweetened curd makes for a better regular option.