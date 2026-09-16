Know how Banana shake can keep your tummy full for longer

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A banana shake is a satisfying drink when made with the proper ingredients. Bananas offer a good source of carbs and dietary fibre, while milk provides the protein and fat. That combination can help sustain you, which may make you feel full for longer.

Banana Boosts Fibre:

A medium banana provides dietary fibre that can help slow digestion and make you feel full. The resistant starch in the bananas can also boost satiety, and this is more of the raw and under ripe bananas.

Milk Provides Protein:

You’re incorporating protein in your banana shake by adding milk. It takes longer to digest than carbs, and it helps fill you up.

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It can be more satisfying:

A banana on its own may give you an energy boost, but turning it into a shake with milk gives you a source of carbohydrate, protein and a little fat. This can make the shake more satisfying than a sugary drink with no other nutrients.

It can be a handy breakfast or snack:

A banana shake that’s been prepared at home can be a handy snack if you’re short on time and hungry. For some added fibre and healthy fats, oats, chia seeds, flax seeds or a small amount of peanut butter can be added.

Also Read: 5 benefits of consuming banana everyday