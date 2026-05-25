Know drinks which are healthy for your heart

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The healthiest drink for heart health is water, the best thing to consume and avoid other drinks. There is no better drink than water. Water will also help to get rid of the chemical reactions that happen in our cells.

You can also enjoy sparkling water with fruit for some variety, or in place of less healthy drinks (like alcohol or soft drinks).

Heart-healthy drink other than water is:

Sparkling Water

It is just like still water and can hydrate as much as it can. It helps your heart pump blood more easily and maintains healthy blood pressure. Minerals that it contains include magnesium and potassium. It improves cholesterol and blood flow to the heart.

Unflavoured Milk

Unflavoured dairy milk is healthy as it can increase or decrease heart disease risk on their own. They provide nutrients like calcium, protein, potassium, and other minerals.

Plant-based milks

Some people don’t drink milk because of allergies or are intolerance they can consume plant-based milks such as soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, oat milk. They may vary in terms of nutritional value the main ingredient used to make the milk, like oats, almonds, or soy; added ingredients, especially sugar; and added nutrients from fortification, like calcium and vitamin D.

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Tea

Tea is healthy but be careful with what you eat with your tea and try to add minimum sugar. Tea has caffeine. Black tea has less level of caffeine than normal tea.

Kombucha

It is a fermented tea which is popular for health and wellness related issues. This type of tea is usually lower in sugar and kilojoules. It can depend on microorganisms used, fermentation time, and the type and amount of tea and sugar added. It can be a great alternative for sugary drinks.

Coffee

If you skip the sugar, cream, ice-cream, or syrups in your coffee it can be a heart-healthy drink for you. You should also watch out for large milky or iced coffees since they add kilojoules. Caffeine affects people differently depending on how often you drink it. It can even affect your genetics, which can influence whether you feel anxious or get heart palpitations.

Fruit and vegetable juice

Fruit or vegetable juice can be reasonable for good healthy heart. It can be made more healthy if you add sparkling or tap water. Just make sure its 100% juice because fruit drinks are different from fruit juice.