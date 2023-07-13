Know about Super food Black Tomato, that is flourishing in India

Black tomatoes have made a remarkable entry into the market. This distinct variety of tomatoes are gaining recognition for their potential health benefits and unique medicinal benefits. These tomatoes are known to be particularly beneficial in treating cancer.

Known by the term “Indigo Rose Tomato”, this super food in the European countries has made its way into India. Black tomatoes are now being farmed in Gujarat. A scientist from England, Ray Brown, is to be credited for the development of black tomatoes. Brown used genetic mutation to create this extraordinary crop.

The demand for black tomato in India is steadily increasing. The cultivation has also proven to be an economically beneficial venture, as the cost of cultivating black tomatoes is pretty similar to that of red tomatoes. The seeds of black tomato, however, are comparatively higher than the seeds of red tomatoes.

With careful cultivation and timely harvesting, farmers can make a profit of 4-5 lakh with this crop. The ideal time for growing black tomatoes is during January, with the peak harvest period falling between March and April.