Kerala woman with moustache, says “I can’t imagine living without it now”

A woman named Shyja from Kerala has become famous for sporting her moustache. Despite being trolled and lauded for her tash, the 35-years-old doesn’t shy away from flaunting it.

Shyja claims that all the attention surrounding her facial hair does not bother her. In an interview with BBC she described how people would make fun of her saying, “it’s men who have moustaches, why would a woman have one?” She further made a strong statement as she said, “But isn’t that about what I like – what to keep and what not to?”

Apart from the trolls, there are people who come across Shyja’s pictures on social media sites or when they meet her in person and become genuinely curious about why she keeps a moustache. To this she responds, “All I can say is that I just like it. A lot.”

The mother of one lives in Kannur district of Kerala and alike other woman she too have wisps of facial hair above her lips. However, where woman today makes effort in removing their facial hair, Shyja decided to grow them. She goes to parlors and threads her eyebrows, but never felt the need to remove the hair on her upper lip.

Reportedly Shyja said, “I can’t imagine living without it now. When the Covid pandemic started, I disliked wearing a mask all the time because it covered my face.” She further stated, “I’ve never felt that I’m not beautiful because I have this or that it’s something I shouldn’t have. I just do what I like. If I had two lives, maybe I’d live one for others.”

Shyja’s confidence is believed to have come from the battles she had fought due to her health problems for years. Starting from removing a lump from her breast to cysts in her ovary, Shyja has underwent six surgeries, over a decade. Five years ago, she also went through a surgery called hysterectomy to remove her uterus.

“Each time I came out of surgery, I would hope that I never had to go back into an operation theatre again,” she told the BBC.

Probably it is the multiple health crisis Shyja had to go through, she has adapt the belief that she should live her life in a way that makes her happy.