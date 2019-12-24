Kapil Sharma tweets
Kapil Sharma tweets metro ride pics; fans remind ‘no photos please’

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma on Tuesday tweeted pictures of him on a Delhi Metro train along with several members from his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, prompting his fans to remind him that onboard photography was prohibited.

Kapil tweeted the two pictures and wrote on @KapilSharmaK9: “No need to stay in traffic anymore. Just take a metro. #DelhiMetro #Traffic.”

 

No need to stay in #traffic anymore 🤗 take a #metro 😎 #newdelhi 🤩 #winters

It got 425 retweets and 12.4K likes.

In reply, one fan said: “Aahaa… clearly written all over… photography in metro not permitted… After all, what Indian will observe rules.”

One fan exclaimed: “Oye… wo Dinesh guitar wala udhar b!!! That means Akshay Kumar bro was right.”

When one user asked if Kapil Sharma was in Delhi, another tweeted: “No, the Delhi Metro has been extended till Mumbai.”

One fan posted: “Congratulations for the 100th episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.”

One fan congratulated the comedian on the birth of his daughter. “A princess has been come to your house. Many many congratulations.”

(IANS)

