Must-watch viral video of Kangaroos disrupting football game

You might have seen audience and sometimes cats and dogs disrupting a football or a cricket match, which is common. However, in a rare and amusing incident, two Kangaroos disrupted a football in New South Wales of Australia.

One Sharri Castellari captured the visual of the unique visual of the marsupials running on the football field and disrupting the game, which has been shared by the official Twitter handle of the Australian Football League (AFL).

As soon as it was shared by the AFL, the video went viral on several social media platforms and was noticed by thousands of people who liked, re-tweeted, gave comments and shared.

“Community footy is back in New South Wales and the locals are…jumping…for joy,” read the tweet by the official AFL account.

“Put him in the ruck!” Community footy is back in New South Wales and the locals are…jumping…for joy 🦘 #AFL 🎥: Sharri Castellari pic.twitter.com/dNA0VMMZC4 — AFL (@AFL) July 18, 2020

A little bit jealous of NSW but happy for them to have footy back! Kangaroos on the field? Only in Australia, wrote a Twitter user.

A little bit jealous of NSW but happy for them to have footy back! Kangaroos on the field? Only in Australia… https://t.co/fyhIIuRNyY — Waverley Park Hawks (@wphawksjfc) July 18, 2020

Here some of the twitter users who also shared the video:

Doesn’t get more Australian than this! 😂 https://t.co/3o8EoVEMd5 — Champ (@ChampChong) July 18, 2020