Christmas Fervour Grips Odisha: In Pics

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: On Christmas Eve, the capital city of Odisha is dipped in Christmas fervor. Though Covid has reduced the festive fervour people are still celebrating the occasion.

While Churches in the city have been decked up with twinkling lights, people have started to throng to the temporary kiosks to buy Christmas goodies such as; Santa apparel, caps, Christmas trees, decorations, gifts and lots more.

Here are a few pictures to mark the occasion: 

The churches in the city bore a beautiful look: 

Christmas is the festival of love, joy, and brotherhood. It is all about commemorating the birth of Jesus. Churches as well as many private buildings, houses in Bhubaneswar have been decorated with lights, Christmas trees, stars, and bells.

