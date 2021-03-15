Job Notification: Indian Army TES 2021 Recruitment, Check Details Here

By WCE 4
indian army tes recruitment 2021
Image credits: dnaindia

Bhubaneswar: If you have passed 10+2 exam or 12th exam and aspire for a job in the Indian Army then you might get lucky. The Indian Army has published fresh notification to recruit candidates for Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES).

According to the notification, the Indian Army is seeking eligible candidates who have passed 12th board examination in Physics, Chemistry and Maths to apply for the post. Additionally the candidates are required to qualify JEE Mains examination for the entry into TES course.

The candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the Army TES 2022 course should apply for it once the application link gets activated on the official website.

Eligibility:

Applicants should have passed the 10+2 examination or 12th examination with an aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. The applicants should also qualify JEE Main examination.

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: Dates will open in May-June 2021

Last date of online application: To be announced later

Exam date: To be announced later

Click here to check the official notification 

Click here to check the official website

You might also like
Miscellany

Hero MotoCorp Launches Xpulse 200T BS6 Model In India, Check Specifications Here

Miscellany

Sara Ali Khan To Launch Manish Malhotra’s Latest Collection

Miscellany

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Open For 1421 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts; 10th…

Miscellany

DGCI Approves Anti-Fungal Medicine For Covid Linked Black Fungus Treatment

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.