Bhubaneswar: If you have passed 10+2 exam or 12th exam and aspire for a job in the Indian Army then you might get lucky. The Indian Army has published fresh notification to recruit candidates for Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES).

According to the notification, the Indian Army is seeking eligible candidates who have passed 12th board examination in Physics, Chemistry and Maths to apply for the post. Additionally the candidates are required to qualify JEE Mains examination for the entry into TES course.

The candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the Army TES 2022 course should apply for it once the application link gets activated on the official website.

Eligibility:

Applicants should have passed the 10+2 examination or 12th examination with an aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. The applicants should also qualify JEE Main examination.

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: Dates will open in May-June 2021

Last date of online application: To be announced later

Exam date: To be announced later

Click here to check the official notification

Click here to check the official website