Jane Street offers Rs. 4.3 crore to IIT Madras student in record-breaking deal

A jaw-dropping display of skyrocketing demand for top tech talent is that a student from IIT Madras has received a pre-placement offer (PPO) worth a whopping Rs. 4.3 crore from Jane Street, a powerhouse Wall Street trading firm. This is the biggest ever at IIT Madras, surpassing all previous records at the institution during the current placement season. The package is said to have included salary, bonus, and relocation costs, seeking testimony to a student’s exceptional skill and the firm’s aggressive pursuit of premium talent.

The student, a prior intern at Jane Street, was going to join the firm as a quantitative trader in Hong Kong. This is probably a huge milestone in his career path, for it is now one record-breaking offer regarding rising demand for top tech talent coming out from premier Indian institutions.

Other leading companies, such as BlackRock, Glean, and Da Vinci, have also given deals more than Rs. 2 crore in other IITs, while APT Portfolio and Rubrik have provided more than Rs. 1.4 crore.Others prominent offers include Databricks and IMC Trading giving over Rs. 1.3 crores. Quadeye took Rs. 1 crore, Quantbox and Graviton Rs. 90 lakh. The DE Shaw has given a proposal of Rs. 66-Rs. 70 lakh and more than Rs. 50 lakh to the former Microsoft.

The final placements which began on Sunday across IIT campuses, including Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati, and BHU, have seen the participation of top recruiters such as Qualcomm, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and Bajaj Auto. Reports suggest that the placement trends this year are more promising than last year.

