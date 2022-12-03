Jaipur Literature Festival announces stellar line-up for 2023 edition

New Delhi: The legendary Jaipur Literature Festival, which honours the value of literature, is scheduled to take place from January 19 through January 23, 2023. For its 2023 edition, the literary extravaganza will celebrate the best in fiction, non-fiction, food, history, current affairs and politics, AI and technology, translations, poetry, adaptations and music, language, climate crisis, noir, identity, medicine and health, and cryptocurrency and economy at Hotel Clarks, Amer, Jaipur. The event will feature a prestigious host of speakers, authors, and humanitarians.

The final set of speakers, announced today, comprises some of the world’s best thinkers, writers, and speakers, including writer Akshaya Mukul; author Alka Saraogi; author Amia Srinivasan; publisher Ananda Devi; Pulitzer-Prize winning author Caroline Elkins; academic David Wengrow; 2022 Hasselblad Award recipientDayanita Singh; member of Lok Sabha Feroze Varun Gandhi; Indian Monk and the winner of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award, Gaur Gopal Das; flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia; scriptwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar; author Jonathan Freedland; award-winning correspondent for The Guardian Luke Harding; academic and author Maryam Aslany; author Merlin Sheldrake; CEO of cult.fit Mukesh Bansal and Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited Nandan Nilekani.

The much-anticipated list goes on to mention filmmaker Onir; historian and writer Orlando Figes; 2007 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Journalism Literature and Creative Communications Arts P Sainath; Sahitya Akademi Golden Jubilee Award and the JLF Mahakavi Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Awardee Ranjit Hoskote; historian and academic Ruth Harris; economist and writer Sanjeev Sanyal; author and practising senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal; author and politician Shashi Tharoor; Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction,Siddhartha Mukherjee; internationally bestselling author Simon Sebag-Montefiore; writer and rapper Sumit Samos; author Toby Walsh; Director of the V&A, the world’s leading museum of art, design and performance Tristam Hunt; renowned pop singer Usha Uthup; writer Vidya Krishnan; political scientist Yascha Mounk; and translator of the winning novel of JCB prize for Literature 2022, Baran Farooqi.

The Festival will also feature some of the award-winning historians like Tom Holland, Alex von Tunzelmann, David Olusoga, Edward Chancellor, and Katy Hessel, amongst others.

The previously announced list of speakers includes eminent journalist, writer and translator Arunava Sinha; Sahitya Akademi Award winner Aruna Chakravarti; award-winning writer Ana Filomena Amaral; leading bi-lingual editor, writer and translator Manisha Chaudhry; Padmabhushan awardee Mridul Kirti; and former diplomat Navdeep Suri.

The 2023 edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival will offer an immersive experience of literature, discourse, musical performances, art installations, merchandise, local cuisine and more to all art, literature and culture enthusiasts gathered to bask in the glory of the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’. Celebrating the uniting power of language, the Festival will provide an inclusive platform to all Indian and multiple foreign languages with sessions spread across 5 venues with over 250 speakers.