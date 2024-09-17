Is e-cigarette 100% safest replacement of traditional cigarette? Read more to know

Bhubaneswar: Quitting cigarette is a significant challenge for many despite being aware of its harmfulness. Overcoming the addiction can be a difficult journey. But nothing is impossible in this world as they say. E- cigarettes, being combustion free are now used as a replacement of traditional cigarettes for managing the cravings of Nicotine. These are often assumed safer than traditional cigarettes. But however are they really less harmful than cigarettes? Can e-cigarettes be used in replacement of traditional cigarettes? There has been numerous studies on this topic.

Let us first know what a e-cigarettes is

E-cigarette, an electronic cigarette or vape is a vaporizer device that simulates tobacco smoking. It consists of an atomizer, a power source such as a battery, and a container such as a cartridge or tank. Instead of smoke, the user inhales vapor. As such, using an e-cigarette is often called “vaping”. It significantly reduces the toxic exposure compared to smoking traditional cigarettes.

Can a e-cigarette be used in replacement of regular cigarette?

Yes e-cigarettes can be used as an replacement for regular cigarettes to manage nicotine cravings, quit smoking, avoid obsessive smoking. But how ever it is not 100% safe to use. The mist in e-cigarettes still contains nicotine which is considered harmful for lungs.

There are several methods for quitting smoking habits and proved to be more healthier than vaping .

Here’s a list of the beneficial methods we can practice to quit cigarettes.

Cold turkey:

It is a popular method for quitting cigarettes which means immediate cessation. The quit smoking strategy involves quick withdrawal, no nicotine replacement therapy needed. Also it is cost effective. Success rate of cold turkey method is 5-10% in long term and 20-30% in short term.

Varenicline:

It is a prescription medication used in quitting smoking habit. It is sold under brand name ‘Champix’ It blocks the nicotine receptors in the brain which helps reducing the cravings. It significantly decreases the pleasure from smoking. It is advised to use as per doctor prescribed dosage only. Success rate of Varenicline is 44%.

Quit smoking websites:

There are many websites been developed by government to help reducing the obsessive smoking habit. Such as quitNet, Smokefree etc. they provide quit smoking plans with supportive assistance and guides for nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), counselling and supportive group therapy.

