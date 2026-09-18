Iron deficiency in women: Know why Anaemia should never be ignored

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If you’re tired but get plenty of sleep, it’s not always just a busy life. Many women might be experiencing low iron as a cause of their tiredness.

This can often be a potential cause of tiredness for some women if iron levels are low.

Iron is crucial for the production of a protein called haemoglobin that helps carry oxygen around the body in the blood.

If the body is low in iron, it will make less healthy haemoglobin which can contribute to iron-deficiency anaemia.

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Some women are more likely to develop iron deficiency anaemia than others as women lose blood during their period.

If you are overly tired, weak, feel dizzy, have headaches and find it difficult to concentrate or to breathe easily, it might be down to iron deficiency anaemia, though there may be other causes for these symptoms too.

Good sources of iron can include foods such as lentils, beans, green vegetables, eggs, meat, seeds and iron-fortified foods.

If you are feeling tired or your periods are particularly heavy you should see a doctor who can undertake a blood test to see if you have anaemia and low iron.