IRCTC new guidelines for traveling: You may get in trouble for doing this

IRCTC has issued some new rules for passengers traveling in trains late at night. The new guidelines introduced by the government are for the convenience of people sleeping on trains at night. These small changes in the system can land you in big trouble, if not followed properly.

Last year, the railway board introduced a set of rules including, the Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) cannot check the tickets after 10 pm (not applicable for passengers boarding the train after 10 pm), passengers with a middle berth can sleep in their berth only from 10 pm to 6 am, and if one misses their train- TTE cannot allot their seat to any other passenger for the next two stops or for the next one hour (whichever is earlier).

While these rules are still applicable, now the Indian railways have added one more to it and i.e., no passenger in your seat, compartment, or coach can talk on the mobile in a loud voice or listen to loud music. The rules are to ensure the convenience of fellow passengers sleeping past 10 pm, especially senior citizens.

Reportedly, people have often complained about people traveling together in their coach talking loudly on the phone or listening to songs till late at night. Some complaints also pointed out that railway escort or maintenance staff also talks loudly.

Apart from this, many passengers keep lights on even after 10 pm, disturbing the sleep of everyone in the coach and the nearby coaches.

Keeping these issues in view, the Railways have made new rules. However, if any passenger does not follow the rules, then action will be taken against him/her.

According to the new guidelines, passengers are not allowed to talk loudly or listen to music without headphones, during night travel. If any passenger complains, then it will be the duty of the staff present on the train to resolve it.