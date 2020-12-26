IOCL Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Open For These Posts, Apply Soon

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has a notification for the recruitment of non-executive posts in the pipeline division.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (IOCL Recruitment 2020) can visit the official website of IOCL, iocl.com and apply online.

The application submission process has already started from 22nd December 2020 and the last date to apply for these posts is 15 January 2021.

IOCL has opened this recruitment process for this (IOCL Recruitment 2020) process for 47 posts in the organization.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply directly by clicking on this link Click Here to apply .

And for detailed information candidates can clink on this link For official notification click here

Important dates:

Starting date to apply online: December 22, 2020.

Last date to apply online: January 15, 2020.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidate should have a three-year regular diploma (or two years of lateral entry after ITI of minimum one-year duration) in any discipline of engineering.

Age limit:

The age limit for the candidates is more than 18 years and less than 26 years of age by 22 December 2020.

Upper age relaxation of 5 years to SC/ST candidates and 3 years to OBC (Non-creamy layer)

candidates shall be available for the posts reserved for them only, as per Govt. Of India guidelines.

Selection Procedure:

The selection process will include a written examination and skill / proficiency / physical test/ (SPPT) will also have to be passed.

The final merit list will be prepared only on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination of the candidates who have been considered for SPPT and FIT.

Application fee:

The application fee for the General and OBC category Candidates is Rs 100.

While the SC / ST / PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Application Fee will be paid only through online mode via SBI Collect. No other mode of fee payment will be accepted.