This is India’s first rarest blood group found in Gujarat

We all have seen several odd things that are happening around the world these days. One such very surprising and rare thing has now come to the fore in Gujarat of India. Normally, we know that there are four blood groups but to your surprise, it is no more four, it has become five in number now.

You must be aware of the positive and negative blood groups of A, B, O, AB but the blood group found in a 65-year-old resident of Rajkot did not match with any of these blood groups as it is totally different.

Last year, the man reportedly had a heart attack and required surgery. However, when the doctors tested the patient’s blood, they were unable to match it with anyone in Rajkot. The patient was next sent to Ahmadabad, but the medical professionals in Ahmadabad had the same problem.

The lab that was testing the blood sample diagnosed something odd, so it was forwarded to a lab in New York for further research. It took the researchers a year to determine that the patient had the blood type of EMM Negative.

The finding of the EMM Negative blood group in the resident of Rajkot is the first in the nation and the tenth in the globe. Unfortunately, the patient passed away during treatment a month ago.

According to reports, persons with the EMM Negative blood group neither can donate nor receive any of the normal blood group.

However, since the detection of the the EMM Negative blood group in India, a lot of questions have been coming up, like what is special about this blood group, how these blood group people are different from others.