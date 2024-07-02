Indians can now visit space just for Rs 200

New-Delhi: US-based Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) and businessman Jeff Bezos-led Blue Origin offered Indians a chance to become astronauts and can travel space just for Rs 200.

SERA has made India a partner nation in their human spacelight program. This collaboration aims to provide six seats to individuals from countries with limited space presence to travel into space, including India.

The mission was announced on Monday, and registrations will begin in August. Sera, a US agency, said in a statement that any individual with proof of Indian citizenship can apply to be chosen to fly aboard a Blue Origin space tourism mission for a fee of $2.50 ( ₹200). Six astronauts from various participating nations will fly on Blue Origin’s reusable New Shepard rocket.

“We’re excited to have India as part of our human spaceflight programme. We want to make space accessible for everyone and are happy to offer this unique opportunity to an Indian citizen (above the age of 18) who wants to experience the wonders of space travel,” said Joshua Skurla, CO-Founder, SERA.

How to register and fee details

Indian citizens can register for this opportunity by paying a nominal fee of approximately $2.50 (Rs 200)

The citizens will be selected via public voting, there would be three stages of elimination, the citizens will be allowed to choose their nation’s space representatives.

The Candidates have to meet Blue Origin’s requirements and they would garner votes by sharing their stories on their social media page and mission profile pages.

Then the selected astronauts will embark the 11-minute journey past the Karman line (100 km), the internationally recognized boundary of space. The astronauts will then experience several minutes of weightlessness before making a controlled descent back to the landing pad.

The final selected crew members will arrive three days before the flight for training at the Blue Origins launch site in West Texas.