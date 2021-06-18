Indian Railways recruitment 2021: Bumper job opportunity for 10th pass! Over 40,000 vacancies available In RRB Group D Posts; Salary as per 7th CPC

The Railway Recruitment Board has started the process of RRB Group D Recruitment 2021 to fill various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs).

The Railway will also fill over 40,000 vacancies for the post of Track Maintainer under the Engineering Department in the category of Group D Posts in various units of Indian Railways.

However, the dates for RRB Group D 2021 exam schedule and admit card release have been delayed due to the current COVID-19 situation in India.

As per the notice, the exams which are scheduled to be held after RRB NTPC 6th Phase are on hold due to ongoing COVID- 19 situation in various states. Hence, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct RRC Group D exam when the situation gets normal.

Eligible candidates who are interested to get a government job in Indian Railways can apply online for the vacancies on the official website: rrbcdg.gov.in.

Name of the post

Track Maintainer Grade IV

Department – Engineering

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies (All RRBs) – 40,721

Salary Details

The appointed candidates will get Rs 18,000 per month (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible.

Candidates who are selected for the post of Track Maintainer Grade IV have the scope of promotion in the future under Indian Railways.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

The candidate should be a 10th pass (OR) ITI pass from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Age Limit

As of 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit is different for all the categories.

General Category – Age Limit 18 to 33 as on 1st July 2001.

OBC (NCL) – 18 to 36 as on July 1, 2001.

SC/ST – 18 to 38 as on 1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1981.

Job Profile

The major roles and responsibilities of a Track Maintainer Grade IV are:

Maintaining tracks.

Will have to walk along the track checking the condition of track, attend to minor works like tightening/providing clamps, joints etc.

Keep an eye over the breakdown of tracks

Provides proper, safe and smooth track to the trains

Look over every repairs and maintenance of the track line.

Medical Standards

Medical Standards – B-1

General Fitness

Physically fit in all respects

Vision Standards

Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D),

Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required.

The candidate must pass the test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision, Mesopic vision, etc.

