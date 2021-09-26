Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper job opportunity! Apply for 3093 Apprentice vacancies

Good news for job applicants who are looking for jobs in Indian Railways. Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway (RRC NR), Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi has invited applications for the posts of Apprentice.

Interested and eligible job seekers who want to apply online for Indian Railways NR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website of Indian Railway, rrcnr.org. from September 20 and will end on October 20, 2021.

A total of 3093 vacancies for the Apprentice post under the Apprentice ACT 1961 imparting training at various Division /Units/Workshops, will be filled.

Important Dates for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

Notification date – September 14, 2021

Starting date to apply – September 20, 2021

Last date to apply – October 20, 2021

Vacancy Details for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

Total No. of Posts – 3093 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

The applicant must have passed the SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from any recognized Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by the Government of India.

Age Limit for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

The candidates age limit should be more than 15 years and less than 24 years.

Selection Process

The applicants do not need to go through any written test or viva as selection of Act Apprentices is to be made on the basis of merit prepared to take the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both Matriculation/SSC/10th (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) & ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Application fee

The job seekers need to pay a Application fee of Rs 100 through online mode. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates do not need to pay any fee.

Important Links

Job applicants can also directly apply for these posts by clicking on this link: Apply here .

You can also see the official notification here: Official Notification PDF .