Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Hurry apply online for Officer and Engineer posts now; Registration ends tomorrow

Indian Oil Corporation has invited application for the recruitment to the posts of Engineers and Officers across disciplines at the official site at iocl.com. Today is the last date of registration.

The recruitment will fill up the vacancies for Engineers and Officers in these disciplines; Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. The registration process will end on Monday that is on July 26.

Important Dates

Starting Date of IOCL Online Application – July 10, 2021

Last Date of IOCL Online Application- July 26, 2021

Vacancy Details

Engineers/Officers

Chemical Civil Electrical Instrumentation Mechanical

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Oil Recruitment 2021 through GATE

Educational Qualification

The candidates must have a B.Tech./BE or equivalent as full-time regular course from institutions/colleges/ universities/ deemed universities duly recognised by AICTE/UGC in anyone of the following disciplines: Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.

Apart from this, applicants must also have qualified in the GATE 2021 examination from one of the disciplines given above. Candidates should note that last years GATE marks will not be considered.

Age Limit

26 Years as on 30th June, 2021. Relaxation in upper age limit shall be available to OBC, SC/ST, PwBD and Ex-servicemen & Commissioned Officers.

Selection Process for Indian Oil Recruitment 2021 through GATE

On the basis of GATE-2021 marks, the candidates will be short listed for Group Discussion (GD)/Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview (PI)

Salary Details

Candidates selected as Engineers/Officers will receive a starting Basic Pay of Rs. 50,000/- per month and shall be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000. In addition, the selected candidates will receive Dearness Allowance (DA) and other allowances.

How to apply for Indian Oil Recruitment 2021 through GATE

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode by visiting the official website and clicking on the link given for application at iocl.com. The last to apply is July 26, 2021.

