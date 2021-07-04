Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Application open for SSC IT Officer posts; Apply online

Indian Navy has invited application from eligible candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology. Eligible and Unmarried Male Candidates can apply for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 through online mode on or before 16th July 2021 through official its website– joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The recruitment will be done through Special Naval Orientation Course commencing January 22 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application – July 02, 2021

Last date of online application: July 16, 2021

Vacancy Details

Executive Branch

SSC X IT – 45 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should be a BE/B.Tech pass in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/IT with minimum 60% marks or a M.Sc Computer/IT pass or MCA pass or M.Tech Computer/IT pass.

Age Limit

The candidates should be born between 2nd Jan 1997 to 1st July, 2002.

Selection Process

Shortlisting of Applications Shortlisting of application will be based on preference of entries and normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Their SSB interviews will be held from Aug 21 onwards at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Visakhapatnam / Kolkata.

SSB Interview Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS

Medical Exam – Selected candidates in SSB will be called for medical examination as applicable to their entry.

Merit List – Based on performance in SSB, merit lists would be prepared.

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSC IT Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can register and duly fill the application through online mode on Indian Navy official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in from 2nd July to 16th July 2021.

Important Links

Offiical Notification PDF

Indian Navy SSC IT Online Application Link

Indian Navy Website