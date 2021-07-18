Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: Notification out for 350 Sailor posts, 10th pass candidates can apply online; Salary up to Rs 69,100

Indian Navy has issued a recruitment notification for the post of Sailor under MR (Matric Recruit). The Application link will be open from tomorrow that is 19th July 2021.

Interested unmarried male candidates who holds the required qualification for the post can apply online for Indian Navy MR on official website of Indian Navy that is joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply is 23rd July 2021.

A total of 350 vacancies are available for OCT 2021 Batch for course commencing October 2021 for which approximately 1750 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT).

Candidates can check more details such as salary, selection process, exam pattern, PFT and other details are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – July 19, 2021

Last Date of Online Application – July 23, 2021

Vacancy Details

sailors MR- 350 vacancies (Approximately)

Salary Details

The candidates selected will be paid a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during the initial training period. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ Rs. 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy MR Posts

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination or the 10th class from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Age Limit

Candidates should be born between 1st April 2001 to 30st September 2004 (Both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written test and Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The cut off marks for appearing in written examination may vary from state to state.

How to Apply Indian Navy MR 2021 ?

The candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from 19th July to 23rd July 2021. Other modes of application will not be accepted.

Important Links

Official Website

Indian Navy MR Notification Download

Indian Navy MR Online Application Link