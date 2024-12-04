Indian Govt soon to roll out PAN 2.0: How to get ePAN with QR code for free

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) 2.0 was recently announced in India. The new PAN 2.0 comes with more security and has a QR code, which was first introduced back in 2017-18. According to the Ministry of Finance, a dedicated QR code contains the PAN holder’s photo, signature, name, parent’s name, and date of birth.

Though, the Government of India will soon begin the official roll out of the PAN 2.0, many people still has the older PAN card that does not have a QR code.

So ahead of the official rollout of PAN 2.0, those with old PAN should apply for a new PAN 1.0 with a QR code. Check the detailed process on how to do that here:

What’s the use of a QR code on a PAN card?

The dedicated QR code on the PAN card makes verification easier as it holds important information about the holder’s such as photo, signature, name, parent’s name, and date of birth. Though the older PAN card without a QR code will continue to remain valid, it is much better to have a new updated one. Moreover, the government has not made it mandatory to have the QR code.

To apply for an upgraded PAN 1.0 with a QR code, one will need PAN details, phone number, and the email ID linked to that specific PAN.

How to get a ePAN card with QR code



Step-1: Visit NSDL or UTIITSL to get for PAN 1.0.

Step-2: Choose between the option of getting only ePAN with QR or a physical PAN card with a QR code.

Step-3: Now, download the ePAN.

Note that downloading the ePAN does not cost money for those whose PAN was issued within the last month. However, users with older PANs need to pay Rs 8.26 to obtain an ePAN with a QR code. Similarly, to get a physical PAN with a QR code, one needs to pay Rs 50. ePAN with QR code will come in a PDF format and will be password protected for additional safety.

If you are not sure about your source of application for PAN, go to either NSDL or UTIITSL and enter the basic details. The site will redirect you to the specific source where you can obtain an ePAN or a PAN with a QR code.