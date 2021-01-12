Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Indian Coast Guard has published notification for the online application link for recruitment of 398 vacancies for Sailor (General Duty), Sailor (Domestic Branch), Guard Navic / Mechanical posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of Indian Coast Guard that is joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

How To Apply:

First interested candidates have to open the open the official IGG page then login to joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, then they have to register themselves with email ID or mobile number as per the instructions. The candidates are to ensure validity of e-mail and mobile number at least up to 31 December 2021.

Important Dates And Times For Online Application:

Starting date: 05 January 2021 from 10 am

Last date: 19 January 2021 till 6 pm

Print out of e-admit card: 10 days before Phase-I examination

Expected dates for Stage-I examination for Navik (GD, DB) and mechanical – Mid or end March 2021

Expected date for Stage-II examination for Navik (GD, DB) and mechanical – End of April or May 2021

Possible date for Stage-III examination for Navik (GD) and Mechanical – Early August 2021.

possible date for Stage-III examination for Navik (DB) – Early October 2021

Indian Coast Guard Vacancy Details:

Navik (General Duty) – 260

Navik (Domestic Branch) – 50

Mechanical (Mechanical) – 31

Mechanical (Electrical) – 07

Mechanical (Electronics) – 10

Salary Details:

Navik (General Duty)- Rs. 21700/ (Pay Level-3) and Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty or place of posting as per the prevailing regulations.

Navik (Domestic Branch)- Rs 21700/ (Pay Level-3) and Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty or place of posting as per the prevailing regulations.

Mechanical – Rs. 29200/ (Pay Level-5) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty or place of posting as per the prevailing regulation. In addition, you will be paid Yantrik pay of Rs. 6200/

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Naval / Mechanical Posts:

Educational Qualifications:

Navik (General Duty) – The candidate must be a 12th class pass out in Mathematics and Physics from a Education institute recognized by Board of Council for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch) -The candidate should have passed 10th class from a Education institute recognized by Board of Council for School Education (COBSE).

Age Limit:

The age minimum limit of the candidates should be 18 years while the maximum age limit is 22 years.

Navik (General Duty) and Mechanical- Born between -01 August 1999 to 31 July 2003

Navik (Domestic Branch) – Born between 01 October 1999 to 30 September 2003

Medical standard:

Height – The Minimum height of the candidates should be 157 cm.

The height standards can be reduced by 05 cm for domicile candidates of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Garhwal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.and for Lakshadweep domicile candidates, the height standards can be reduced by 02cm.

Chest – should be well proportioned. Minimum extension 5 cm.

Weight – +10 percent acceptable in proportion to height and age.

Hearing – General.

Selection criteria for Indian Coast Guard Naval / Mechanical posts

There will be four stages in the examination process. They are listed below

1.Stage-I-Written Examination

2.Stage-II – Computer Based Online Examination

3.STAGE – III – On the basis of performance in Stage-I and Stage-II, the All India Merit List will be prepared and

4. Stage-IV- Candidates have to submit all the original documents and all the documents will be verified by the Indian Coast Guard through the Board / Universities / State Government.

Check The Official Notification Here

Apply online