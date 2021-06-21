Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2021: Notifications out for 350 Navik and Yantrik posts; Apply online

Indian Coast Guard has issued a recruitment notification for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik for 01/2022 Batch in the employment newspaper dated June 19, 2021 to June 25, 2021.

The online application link for Indian Coast Guard recruitment will be available on its official webpage joinindiancoastguard.gov.in from July 02, 2021 to July 16, 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on its official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in on or before July 16, 2021.

A total of 350 vacancies are available under various branch. The basic training for Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik will commence in February 2022 and Navik (Domestic Branch) in April 2022 at INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training in the allotted trade.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application: July 2, 2021 from 10 AM

Last date for submission of online application: July 16, 2021 till 6 PM

Vacancy Details

Navik (General Duty) – 260

Navik (Domestic Branch) – 50

Yantrik (Mechanical) – 20

Yantrik (Electrical) – 13

Yantrik (Electronics) – 07

Salary Details of ICG Navik and ICG Yantrik

Navik (General Duty) – The basic pay scale is Rs 21,700 (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations.

Navik (Domestic Branch) – The basic Pay Scale is Rs 21,700 (Pay Level-3) and Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

Yantrik – The basic Pay Scale Basic pay scale is Rs 29,200 (Pay Level-5). In addition, candidates will be paid Yantrik pay of Rs 6200 with Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Navik/Yantrik Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Navik (General Duty) – The candidate should have passed 12th class with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch) – The candidate should have passed 10th Class from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik – The candidate should have passed 10th class from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Age Limit

Minimum age limit – 18 years

Maximum age limit – 22 years

For Navik (GD) and Yantrik – Born between 1st February 2000 to 31 January 2004 (both dates inclusive)

For Navik (DB) – Born between 1st April 2000 to 31 March 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Physical fitness

Height – Minimum height 157 cms. Chest – Should be well proportioned. Minimum expansion 5 cms. Weight – Proportionate to height and age +10 percentage acceptable. Hearing – Normal.

Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected based on an all India order of merit on their performance in Written Examination, Computer Based Online Examination and fitness test.

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Navik/Yantrik Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by registering at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in with their e-mail ID/mobile number. The phone number provided by candidates should be valid up to 30th Jun 2022.

The last date to apply for the ICG Navik/Yantrik Posts is 16th July 2021.

Application Fee

For general and OBC candidates – Rs 250 (No Fee for SC/ST Candidates)

Important Links

ICG Recruitment Notification PDF

ICG Website