Indian Army SSC technical recruitment 2021: Short notice released for new vacancies; Check details

Indian Army has released a short notice for the recruitment to the posts of Short Service Commissioner (SSC) in the armed forces. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in starting from 28th September 2021.

The official notification with detailed information regarding the recruitment drive will be updated on the website soon. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates.

The application form link for the vacancies will be activated soon.

Important Dates

Starting date of submission of online application – September 28, 2021

Last Date of submission of online application – October 27, 2021

Vacancy Details for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021

SSC (Tech)-58th course Men – to be announced

SSCW (Tech)-29th course Women – to be announced

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidates who have an Engineering Degree in the relevant course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course can apply for the posts.

Age Limit

The candidates’ age should be between 20 to 27 years. (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online after the application link is made active at joinindianarmy.nic.in from 28th September. The candidates are advised to read all details before submitting the online application. The job-seekers should check the website joinindianarmy.nic.in. regularly for the latest updates.