Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Fresh graduates can earn a salary above Rs 1 lakh, Check important details

The Indian Army has issued a notification for the recruitment of various posts in the Territorial Army. If you are a fresh graduate and willing to serve the nation, then this might be a golden opportunity for you. Interested candidates (both male and female) who will fulfil the requirements of the post will be placed in the Indian Army.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the army recruitment should visit the official website of Territorial Army at https://www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in/.

Some important information about the job notification is as follows:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application: July 20, 2021

Last Date of Application: August 19, 2021

Date of Examination: September 26, 2021

Nationality

The job is only available for citizens of India (both male and female).

Physical Standards

A candidate applying for the post must be physically and medically fit in all respects.

Vacancy Details

Territorial Army Officer

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are expected to have a graduation degree from any recognized university in India.

Centres for examination

The examination will be held at various centres across India which includes, Jaipur, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ambala, Agra, Srinagar, Pune, Darjeeling, Jalandhar, Hisar, Bhubaneswar, Nagrota, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Shimla, Lucknow, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Dimapur, Delhi, Allahabad and Udhampur.

Type of Exam

The examination will be Objective in format and OMR Answer sheet will be used.

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 42 years.

Fee Details

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200.

Salary Details

Selection procedure

The candidates who pass the written exam followed by interview will undergo tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board for final selection.

Click here to check official notification