Indian Air Force recruitment 2021: Fresh notification out for Group C posts; Know how to apply

Indian Air Force (IAF), HQ Training Command, has recently invited applications Group C Civilian Posts under Air Officer Commanding AF Bidar and Commandant Air Force Academy Hyderabad in the employment News/ Rozgar Samachar. The recruitment drive is to fill up 5 posts of Cook in the organization.

Interested applicants who meets the eligibility criteria can send their application to the concerned Stations/ Units. The last date to apply for the post is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ‘Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: Within 30 days from the date of Employment News.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Cook OG, Air Officer Commanding AF Bidar – 2

Cook OG,Commandant Air Force Academy Hyderabad – 3

Indian Air Force recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering.

1 year experience in trade.

Age Limit

The age limit to apply for the post should be between 18 years to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be called for written exam. The written test will be based on General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness, and Trade/Post related questions.

How to Apply for Indian Air Force recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested applicants can apply for the above mentioned posts in the prescribed format on or before 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

