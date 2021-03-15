This is a golden opportunity for candidates seeking a job in the Indian Postal Department. India Post has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in the Kerala circle. The vacancies are for three profiles namely Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak. A total of 1421 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment.

Interested candidates can visit the official portal of India Post on indiapost.gov.in to apply for the openings.

The candidates can register and submission their online application form 8th March 8 till April 7, 2021.

Let us tell you that there will be no examination for these posts, instead shortlisted candidates will be called for direct document verification and training.

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: March 8, 2021

Last date for online application: April 7, 2021

Last date for submission of application fee: April 7, 2021

Vacancy Details:

Total Number of Posts: 1421

Name of the posts: Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS).

Time Related Continuity Allowance:

BPM- Rs 12,000 – Rs 14,500

ABPM/Dak Sevak- Rs 10,000 – Rs 12,000

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education.

Age limit:

The candidates should be between 18 to 40 years as on March 08, 2021.

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021?

Intrested candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of India Post on indiapost.gov.in on or before April 7, 2021.

Candidates can register and then apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2021. After successfully submitting the application form, applicants should take out a print out of the application form.

Application fee:

Candidates who want to apply for these vacant posts will have to pay Rs 100. However, no application fee will be collected from candidates who belong to the

Important Links:

Official notification PDF

Official Website

Apply Here