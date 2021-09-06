India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Bumper Job oppertunity for 10th pass students; Apply for 4264 Gramin Dak Sevak posts

The India Post Office has recently released a notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle. As per the India Post notification, the application has been invited for over 4,000 vacancies. A total of 4264 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive.

The selected candidates will be recruited for the posts of branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and dak sevaks.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for UP Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021 on or before 22nd September 2021 at the official website of India Post – appost.in.

Important Dates

Starting date of registration and fee payment: August 23, 2021 Last date of registration and fee payment: September 22, 2021

Vacancy Details for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Total vacancies– 4264 Posts

UR – 1988

EWS – 299

OBC – 1093

PWD-A – 16

PWD-B – 20

PWD-C – 17

SC – 797

ST – 34

Salary Details

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs 12,000

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 10,000

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs 14,500

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 12,000

Eligibility Criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th class with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) by any recognized Board of School Education.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th class.

Age limit

The candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age. There is relaxation of age limit for certain category candidates.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

How to Apply for UP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode at official website https://indiapost.gov.in or appost.in latest before 22nd September 2021.

Application Fee

UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man – Rs 100

All female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST and all PwD candidates does not required to pay any fee.

Important Links

Official Notification PDF

Official Website

Apply Here