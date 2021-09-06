India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Bumper Job oppertunity for 10th pass students; Apply for 4264 Gramin Dak Sevak posts

By WCE 6
India Post Recruitment 2021

The India Post Office has recently released a notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle. As per the India Post notification, the application has been invited for over 4,000 vacancies. A total of 4264 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive.

The selected candidates will be recruited for the posts of branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and dak sevaks.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for UP Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021 on or before 22nd September 2021 at the official website of India Post –  appost.in.

Important Dates

  1. Starting date of registration and fee payment: August 23, 2021
  2. Last date of registration and fee payment: September 22, 2021

Vacancy Details for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Total vacancies– 4264 Posts

  • UR – 1988
  • EWS – 299
  • OBC – 1093
  • PWD-A – 16
  • PWD-B – 20
  • PWD-C – 17
  • SC – 797
  • ST – 34

Salary Details

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

  • BPM – Rs 12,000
  • ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 10,000

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

  • BPM – Rs 14,500
  • ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 12,000

Eligibility Criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Related News

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity for 10th…

NHM UP recruitment 2021: Apply now for 797 CHO posts; Last…

India Post Recruitment 2021: Application invited for 2357…

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last date extended for 1940…

The candidates should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th class with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) by any recognized Board of School Education.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th class.

Age limit

The candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age. There is relaxation of age limit for certain category candidates.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

How to Apply for UP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode at official website https://indiapost.gov.in or appost.in latest before 22nd September 2021.

Application Fee

UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man – Rs 100

All female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST and all PwD  candidates does not required to pay any fee.

Important Links

Official Notification PDF

Official Website

Apply Here

You might also like
Nation

ED issues lookout notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Nation

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, MP Tejasvi Surya play volleyball match in Bengaluru

State

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar today; Check fuel rates

State

Gold price in Bhubaneswar for 24 carat and 22 carat increases for 1st time in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.