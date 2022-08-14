Income Tax Return: Details About How To Check The Refund Status Online

Tax payers often end up paying more tax than they are supposed to due to various reasons. Sometimes the employers deduct more tax than they should due to miscalculations, at other times, individuals might do it on purpose to cover all bases. However, it is not as big of a problem as it seems, as tax payers can always apply for a refund and fund exemptions on their Income Tax Return (ITR). ITR refunds are granted when the tax paid is higher than the amount they are liable to pay.

Over 5.82 crore people have filed their ITR till July 31, 2022, which was the last day for filing it for the financial year 2021-2022. The people who had filed the returns by the due date should have received the refund which is transferred into the bank account. However, if the refund has not yet been done, it can obviously be a cause of worry.

If a tax payer has submitted their ITR for FY 2021-2022 and their account is not liable to getting audited, they are entitled to get a refund in case of excessive payment. The income tax department allows tax payers to check the refund status online 10 days after filing the return.

Taxpayers who submitted their ITR and are still waiting for their ITR refund can check the status of the same after 10 days at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or at the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) e-governance website, tin.tin.nsdl.com.

Steps to check the ITR refund status online at income tax e-filing portal

Visit the e-filing website: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in Log in to the account using user ID (PAN) and password Select ‘income tax returns’ and click on ‘view filed returns’ Check the most recent ITR submitted The status of ITR filed will be visible upon selecting ‘view details’ option Find the “Status of Tax Refunds” tab. The payment method, a reference number, the current status, and the reimbursement date will all be listed in the message

Steps to check ITR return status using PAN number

Visit the NSDL website: tin.tin.nsdl.com Type the PAN number Choose assessment year (AY) 2022-2023 Select ‘submit’ option and the ITR refund status will be displayed

Possible status of ITR refund

Processed: When the return is successfully processed.

Submitted and pending for verification : When the ITR has been filed but verification or e-verification has not been completed.

Successfully verified: When the ITR has been filed and verification has been done but return has not been processed yet.