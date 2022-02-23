Income Tax alert: Last date of ITR verification for AY 2020-21 approaching fast

The Income Tax India has reminded all taxpayers, who have filed an Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2020-21, to verify ITR before the last date. The ITR filing will be deemed incomplete if it is not verified. The CBDT has given taxpayers one-time relaxation. The last date for e-verification or verification for AY 2020-21 was recently extended till February 28.

This will be the final opportunity given by CBDT to taxpayers to verify ITR for AY 2020-21. If you have not verified ITR for AY 2020-21, then you should hurry to finish your ITR compliance.

“Don’t miss out on the last chance to verify your ITR for AY 2020-21. The ITR filing is incomplete if not verified. The last date for verification for AY 2020-21 is 28th February 2022,” Income Tax India tweeted.

— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 20, 2022

How to verify ITR online?

You can now verify your ITR through online. To e-verify your ITR, go to https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal . Navigate to the Quick Links section. Click on e-Verify Return. The e-Verify of ITR will then be done in four stages that are:

enter return details

Verification

Select method for return verification

Return successfully verified.

You should have the following documents ready before you go for ITR verification that are –Permanent Account Number (PAN), Assessment Year, Acknowledgement Number, and mobile number.

Note that taxpayers can verify their ITR – When returns have been filed for Year is 2019-20 and onwards, returns where a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) is not mandatory, and returns are not filed by an authorised signatory or representative assessee. If the returns are being filed by an Authorised signatory and representative assessee then only they can e-Verify their return post login to file at their respective capacity.

